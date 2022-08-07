PATRICK HAN, 53

Director of Work Injury Compensation Department, Ministry of Manpower

Q What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I was an NS inspector of police, a staff officer of the curriculum development unit at the training development division from January 1989 to June 1990.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A There were many wonderful fond memories of NS. Having undergone Basic Military Training at Pulau Tekong, I was transferred to the Singapore Police Force where I was commissioned as a full-time NS inspector.

A few of my peers and I joined the regular officers of the training development division at the Old Police Academy to develop training curriculum, materials and set examination questions for police trainees. We had an in-house team of cartographers, artists, video producer and photographers - all of whom were talented police officers and highly skilled.

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A I am privileged and honoured to be an NSman, working alongside with our regular officers to equip police officers with the knowledge and skills in preventing and detecting crime. As we mark NS55, let us not take our current peace, prosperity and social stability for granted.

These were hard-earned by the joint efforts of all our regular officers and servicemen and women who have played their parts in Singapore's Total Defence.