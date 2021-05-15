Private tutor at centre of infections among students

There is no evidence of school-based Covid-19 transmissions so far despite the few new infections among students reported yesterday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

All infections among students that have surfaced recently took place outside of school, but in any case, safe management measures in schools have been tightened, said Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, and takes on the finance portfolio from today.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing yesterday, he said: "We will continue to monitor this very closely and see if additional measures are necessary."

Principals and teachers have been reminded to be vigilant and to make sure that students who are in school can continue to learn safely, said Mr Wong.

The Ministry of Health's (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak said most of the students who were reported to have tested positive recently are linked to a tutor in a private tuition school.

He said that epidemiological investigations are ongoing, but most of the students are linked to Case 63131, which was reported on Thursday.

The students' infections were confirmed through epidemiological investigations and testing while they were under quarantine.

Earlier yesterday, it emerged that more schools will move to full home-based learning after several pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH said last night that five students, aged seven to nine, were linked to the tutor.

Two were from St Stephen's School, two from Kong Hwa School and one from St Andrew's Junior School. They had all attended classes conducted at Parkway Centre.

These cases took the number of schools affected by the recent surge in community cases in the past two weeks to at least five.

POLICY TO BE TIGHTENED Going forward, we will... require all teachers to wear surgical masks when they are teaching. MR LAWRENCE WONG, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 here.

The tutor at the centre of this spate of infections is a 50-year-old Singaporean woman who works at a tuition centre called Learning Point. She had diarrhoea and a headache on May 3, a fever on May 6, and a cough on Tuesday.

She sought treatment at a neighbourhood clinic on Tuesday, and was tested for Covid-19. The test returned a positive result the next day. Her serology test result is not out yet, said MOH.

When asked if the tutor was wearing a face shield instead of a mask, Associate Professor Mak said that the policy on mask wearing will be tightened. The use of masks, instead of the face shields previously allowed in class settings, would be strongly encouraged.

He said: "The masks that we recommend would be three-ply masks that can be either the reusable version or surgical masks, and these masks should not have filters or vents. This would be the strengthened mask regime which we would be encouraging the public to adopt."

Mr Wong said all schools will adopt the policy, "which is that we will no longer use face shields as a substitute for mask wearing".

He said that the vast majority of teachers have already been using masks.

"Going forward, we will... require all teachers to wear surgical masks when they are teaching," he said.

He also said that additional measures to keep schools safe could be taken, depending on the circumstances.