Prisons to rename newsletter after public feedback

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) will give its quarterly newsletter a "more appropriate name" after some people took issue with its existing name - Panopticon.

Several netizens and academics had noted the name refers to the panopticon concept. Introduced by English philosopher Jeremy Bentham, it is based on the belief that society can be changed through constant surveillance, with people regulating their behaviour out of fear.

A spokesman for SPS acknowledged that the term "could be misconstrued, and convey an unintended and wrong imagery".

SPS intended for the newsletter to refer to an infrastructure and management design that allows inmates to be effectively and efficiently supervised, said the spokesman, noting that the newsletter has been named Panopticon since 2009.

The newsletter was made available to the public only in July and is on the SPS' website.

"The features of the panopticon (concept) are seen in many modern prisons today, and the name is consistent with SPS' mission to ensure the secure custody of offenders, while at the same time rehabilitating them," said the spokesman.

However, SPS will conduct an internal review to rename it after receiving feedback from the public.

Mr Benjamin Lee, 49, also known by his blogging moniker "Mr Miyagi", said the term goes against SPS' intention of rehabilitating and reintegrating inmates.

A simpler name like the Singapore Prison Service Newsletter would be a safer option, said Mr Lee, who heads a digital and social content strategy team.

"It is a serious service, and deserves an honest and straightforward treatment," he said.

Others said the newsletter's contents, featuring interviews with prison officers about their work and other rehabilitation initiatives, were in stark contrast to its name.

Freelance photographer Joseph Nair, 33, said the naming was "painfully ironic", as the newsletter is positive and bright in explaining policy.

Dr Melvin Chen, a philosophy lecturer at Nanyang Technological University, said the issue lies in the historical development of the term "panopticon". It was first used to refer to a design where guards can observe inmates without being observed - hence ensuring that inmates improve their behaviour in an efficient manner.

But the term has, over time, been used as a metaphor to criticise the state's disciplinary tendencies, said Dr Chen. "Once the dust has settled, it is to be hoped that a better understanding of the lineage and nuances of the term 'panopticon' will be attained," he added.