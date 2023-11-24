Prisoner who escaped during work release scheme crashed stolen car, threatened man with knife

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old prisoner escaped while he was under a work release scheme at Selarang Park Community Supervision Centre (SPCSC) and committed a series of offences as a fugitive.

Muhammad Noor Indra Hamzah was on the run for more than three months from Aug 13 to Nov 27, 2022. His original date of release from prison would have been Jan 27, 2023.

While on the run, he stole a car, drove it without a licence and crashed it while under the influence of drugs, injuring three people.

He slept in public places such as staircases while he was a fugitive.

On Nov 24, Muhammad was convicted of 13 charges, including driving in a dangerous manner, failing to comply with directions given by an immigration officer and criminal intimidation.

Another 10 similar charges will be taken into consideration during his sentencing on Dec 12.

The court heard that Muhammad was allowed to leave the SPCSC for work under the work release scheme. He had to return to the centre in the evening.

Inmates under the programme, which is now known as the employment preparation scheme, can take up skills training, get an education and work in the community before they finish serving their sentences.

Court documents did not say what Muhammad was working as.

On Aug 13, 2022, he did not return to the centre and ignored repeated calls from his reintegration officer.

On Oct 31 that year, he found a set of car keys placed on a vehicle’s tyre at a carpark in Toh Guan Road. He drove off without the owner’s knowledge.

After meeting friends, he was driving along Tuas South Avenue 3 when he crashed the car into the rear of a stationary truck that was waiting for a traffic light to turn green.

The truck driver and his two passengers had head, hip and chest pain after the incident. They were given two days’ medical leave.

Muhammad was sleepy and had failed to keep a proper lookout while driving, as he had taken Dormicum, a medication that induces sleepiness, the court heard.

On Nov 13, 2022, he was in a departure lane at Woodlands Checkpoint when an immigration officer told him to drive his car to the screening area for checks.