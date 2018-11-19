Prison School's first diploma lets inmates study for job in logistics sector

SINGAPORE - Prison inmates are being offered the chance to study for a diploma for the first time.

A new business practice course at the Prison School has been launched by Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and Singapore Prison Service, offering inmates the chance to study for a job in the burgeoning logistics sector.

Since last month, NP lecturers have been conducting lessons for inmates enrolled in the Diploma in Business Practice (International Supply Chain Management) course.

Previously, inmates could take only general education courses and N-, O- and A-level courses at the School.

Employment opportunities in the logistics sector are projected to increase, Superintendent Edwin Goh said during the signing of the letter of understanding between the Singapore Prison Service and NP on Monday (Nov 19).

"The diploma programme is a tertiary programme and a form of higher learning, so we hope that with this collaboration, this can really help some of our inmate students to be able to benefit from better accreditation," said Supt Goh, who is the second superintendent at Institution Tanah Merah 1.

The course could also be an avenue for them to pursue higher studies in universities, said Supt Goh.

Related Story More get to study behind bars

Related Story Inmate aces O levels, aims for degree

Related Story Prison school started in 2000

Many inmates who have completed their O levels and A levels in prison see the diploma as the next step in their academic studies, said Supt Goh.

Up to 25 students can enrol in each of its 15 modules, and can graduate within 18 months.

Those who are released before their studies are completed can continue studying part-time at NP until graduation.

Should this diploma prove a success, NP and the Singapore Prison Service will consider introducing other diplomas, according to Mrs Anna Yap, senior director of SkillsFuture and NP's business and accountancy school director.

A 32-year-old inmate and father of two, who cannot be named to protect his identity, is one of 16 students enrolled in the course and hopes it will help him find work when he leaves prison.

He said: " This is the turning point for me to change my life when I reintegrate back into society."