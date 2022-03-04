Prison inmates to learn basic digital skills ahead of release

To help prepare prison inmates to rejoin society after they are released, a new plan will be launched to teach them basic digital skills, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament yesterday.

This will come under a new Digital Literacy Masterplan developed by Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) and will benefit about 750 inmates a year.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, a YRSG spokesman said the training pathway will comprise four modules aligned with the Infocomm Media Development Authority's basic digital skills and are relevant to the workplace. They include introductory computing skills and Microsoft Office for beginners.

Mr Shanmugam announced the plan during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) budget. He was responding to questions from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas, who asked about MHA's efforts to improve the employability of released inmates and bringing down recidivism rates.

Twenty per cent of those who were freed in 2019 were detained, sentenced to jail, or given a day reporting order within two years of their release.

The figure - known as the two-year recidivism rate - is one of the lowest among comparable cities around the world, Mr Shanmugam said. "There is more to be done," he added. "The five-year recidivism rate for the 2016 release cohort is higher, at 41 per cent. It has gone down a little bit over recent years, but we want to bring it down further."

Skills training and employment assistance are a key focus, he said, adding that having a stable job upon release reduces the risk of re-offending by inmates.

To help with their employment assistance, the Tap (Train and Place) and Grow initiative was launched in 2020. Through this initiative, YRSG works with employers, training institutions and community partners to set up training academies inside prison.

In response to questions about the scheme from NMP Mark Chay, Mr Shanmugam said this initiative will be expanded. Current partners are from the media, precision engineering and logistics sectors, and YRSG aims to expand the initiative into the food service sector.

Mr Shanmugam told Parliament that 28 inmates have completed the training and graduated with diplomas in media courses and some have since been released and are working in media-related jobs or are awaiting job interviews. There were 30 inmates in the first batch of training programmes for precision engineering and logistics, he said. About 650 inmates a year will benefit from the Tap and Grow initiative in these three sectors.