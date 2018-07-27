Prime mover damaged after accident at Pasir Panjang Terminal

SINGAPORE - A prime mover's cabin was crushed after an accident on Thursday evening (July 26).
A PSA spokesman said that the incident occurred at Pasir Panjang Terminal, and the cabin of a prime mover was damaged.
The vehicle did not belong to PSA and no one was injured in the accident.
In a video posted on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident.com, a prime mover is seen with its cabin crushed and windscreen shattered.
One image in the video shows that the accident could have happened when a yard crane was lowering a container onto a trailer attached to the prime mover.
The prime mover bears the livery of cargo handling company Indon Shipping.
PSA is currently investigating the incident.