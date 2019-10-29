Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulates Canada's Justin Trudeau on election victory

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his Canadian counterpart, Mr Justin Trudeau, on his recent election victory.

"Yours was a hard-earned victory. I hope that with your renewed mandate, you will be able to fully implement your policy agenda and realise your vision for Canada," Mr Lee wrote in a letter to Mr Trudeau.

Mr Lee observed that Singapore and Canada enjoy warm relations, with the bilateral partnership underpinned by strong collaboration in many areas, such as trade, education, cyber security, infrastructure and smart cities cooperation, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (Oct 29).

"As we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to continue working with you to advance our common interests and bring our bilateral ties to new heights," Mr Lee wrote.

Mr Lee wished Mr Trudeau good health and success and expressed his hope to meet the Canadian Prime Minister again soon.