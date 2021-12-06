Preventing a plane hijacking

A few days after the first group of Jemaah Islamiah (JI) members here were nabbed on Dec 9, 2001, several others met at an HDB void deck. They headed to a fellow member's house to discuss options.

The mood was one of panic and anger, former detainee Johan (not his real name) recalled. They were told to destroy all incriminating evidence so the authorities would not get their hands on them.

Their leader, Mas Selamat Kastari, advised them to leave Singapore. He also suggested they hijack a plane and crash it into the Changi Airport control tower.

A few days later, Johan drove to Marsiling, abandoned his van, and walked across the Causeway. Malaysian JI members took him to a safe house in Johor. In all, about 20 JI members managed to flee.

But two of those at the meeting who stayed behind were apprehended by the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Dec 15 and 16.

On Dec 28, they told investigators about the plan to target Changi Airport. That same day, officers arranged to meet their foreign liaison partners and sought their assistance to pass the information to the US Federal Aviation Authority.

A day later, the FAA issued an alert on Mas Selamat's hijack plans.

The move proved critical in averting a catastrophe. Mas Selamat was forced to abort his plan after discovering he was named in Thai newspapers as a wanted terrorist.

It also illustrated the key role foreign partnerships played in hobbling the regional JI network and pursuing fugitives.

Weeks before the Sept 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attack on America, Malaysian police arrested 10 members of Kumpulan Mujahidin Malaysia (KMM) for robbery, murder and other crimes. Many had trained in Afghanistan, and aimed to set up an Islamic state.

After the December arrests of JI members here, a link was made between the KMM and JI. Said former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Frank Pellegrino: "We cross-referenced the names with the help of our friends in Singapore and Malaysia, and it was clear there were many mutual associates and members."

There was more. Two of the Sept 11 hijackers had visited Malaysia in 2000 and stayed with JI operative Yazid Sufaat. Yazid and Malaysian JI member Faiz Bafana - who was in the Singapore cell and nabbed by the ISD - also assisted 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui when he visited Malaysia in late 2000.

Mr Pellegrino was granted access to interview Faiz, who later testified against Moussaoui. Faiz also gave leads on Al-Qaeda operative Mohammed Mansour Jabarah, or Sammy, who was involved in a plot against the US embassy here. He was arrested in Oman in early 2002, and is now serving a life sentence in the US.

Another lead from the JI members was on Al-Qaeda bomb-maker Fathur Rohman Al-Ghozi, alias Mike. A senior intelligence official in the Philippine National Police involved in counter-terrorism efforts said this enabled them to arrest Mike in Manila in January 2002. Intelligence that was provided on the JI also "aided in foreign partners' arrests of terror suspects and foiling of attack plots within their countries", he said.

Mike's arrest, he noted, led to the discovery of 1.2 tonnes of TNT - enough for five vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, along with 300 pieces of detonators and six rolls of detonating cords, in a storage facility he had established in General Santos City in southern Mindanao that month.

The Philippine official said these explosives were part of a total of six tonnes of TNT Mike had ordered in the Philippines for the truck-bomb attack plots in Singapore against the Western targets.

Mike had discussed with other JI members how to transport them via Indonesia and Malaysia, and to source for warehouses in Singapore to rig bombs to trucks. "Had the Singapore JI network not been uncovered by ISD, which led to Mike's subsequent arrest, there was a very real possibility that the attack could have taken place and the consequences would have been catastrophic," he said.

Even when the detainees did not have knowledge of plots, their ability to identify those involved - like Amrozi, a ringleader of the October 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people - proved helpful to investigators in Indonesia, who were interrogating Amrozi and his brother Mukhlas, the leader of the JI in Singapore and Malaysia.

Indonesia's Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, who was a senior counter-terrorism official, said in an interview that Indonesian authorities enjoyed good cooperation with Singapore, with intense and robust sharing of information on the threat to the region.

Personal relationships meant they could communicate informally or pick up the phone when needed to share intel on threats.

In fact, it was the prospect of a group of trained, vengeful Singapore JI members staging retaliatory attacks against their country that spurred investigators to pursue and bring back JI fugitives.

They followed up on leads obtained through interviews with detained JI members, and ISD field officers kept tabs on the fugitives' local associates to get information on their possible whereabouts.

They had recced targets here, and could well link up with regional JI members for attacks. They could also build a second generation of JI members overseas.

But detecting and detaining fugitives required some creativity.

A senior operations officer, Carol (not her real name), remembers a breakthrough lead on a senior Singapore JI member, after nearly 10 years tracking him.

A resourceful ISD officer had befriended his associate, and realised he was in contact with the fugitive. "We quickly seized this window of opportunity and acted decisively. Arrangements were made for the associate to meet with the fugitive at a hotel during his holiday in the neighbouring country."

They alerted their foreign counterpart, who helped apprehend the fugitive for immigration offences.

Another team also worked closely with the families and friends of some fugitives, to persuade them to return home.

Former JI member Helmi (not his real name), who was in Malaysia during the ISD arrests, decided to take refuge in Thailand.

He was invited to join a group of JI members to stage a suicide bomb attack against the Singapore immigration complex and water pipelines along the Causeway. But in 2004, Helmi was caught for immigration offences and sentenced to two months' jail in a neighbouring country. He was then deported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Normah Ishak, head of the Malaysian Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division, said 14 Singaporean JI members have been arrested in Malaysia and deported.

"Both sides continue to exchange information and keep each other abreast of current developments, to ensure holistic coverage of our shared borders," she added.

These relationships across the region meant that about 20 of the known Singapore JI fugitives have been repatriated, except for one - Hassan Saynudin alias Fajar Taslim - who is serving out his jail term in Indonesia for terror offences.