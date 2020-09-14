Home in Focus: Pretty in pink... and yellow and white and orange too

Tropical Singapore can spring a surprise on its people - twice a year.
It is now experiencing a "September spring", the second of two flowering seasons each year.
Bloom time is usually triggered when heavy showers occur after a hot and long dry spell. In Singapore, March to April and August to September are the months during which this happens.
Residents are in for a treat now, as species such as the trumpet tree, pink mempat and yellow flame tree are flowering.
And no trying of luck is needed if you want to view them - to find out where the trees in bloom are, log on to the TreeSG website here.
The online platform, which was launched earlier this year, allows the public to share photos of flowering trees.
For instance, those looking to check a tree out can input "trumpet tree" or its scientific name Tabebuia rosea and click on the "Am I flowering?" button on the site to get exact locations.
There are about 15,000 Tabebuia rosea trees in Singapore, and some spots to enjoy the beautiful blooms are Bedok Road, Punggol Park, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and the Singapore River Promenade.
Mr Oh Cheow Sheng, group director of streetscape at the National Parks Board, said: "We have been very encouraged by the response to trees.sg where members of the public have been sending Treemails to their favourite trees and giving them virtual hugs. We urge more people to explore the platform to learn more about our trees and how they are cared for."
Apart from the seasonal blooms, there are also plants that flower all year round, such as the bougainvillea; or exhibit flushes of young, reddish leaves, such as the tropical crepe myrtle and kelat oil.
The flowering seasons have settled into a rhythm in Singapore - for now.
In general, plants evolve to respond physiologically to changes in the environment, and flowering patterns will change in line with increased climate variability.
Other environmental factors affecting flowering include temperature, light and moisture levels.
An outing to view the flowers in bloom is one way to still stop and smell the roses, with the coronavirus pandemic effectively putting a stop to leisure travel.
