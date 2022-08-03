Pretty in pastels

A family crossing the road to a row of colourful Peranakan shophouses and terraced units in Koon Seng Road - named after businessman Cheong Koon Seng - on Sunday.

These iconic pastel-hued houses, largely built in the 1920s and 1930s, are a popular photo-taking spot. The residences were gazetted for conservation in 1991.

The street is located just off Joo Chiat Road in Katong, which was named after 20th-century Chinese philanthropist Chew Joo Chiat.

Once filled with coconut plantations and used as a weekend retreat by city dwellers, the Katong area had developed into a residential suburb by the early 20th century.

It eventually became populated by a growing English-educated middle class, including Peranakans (people of mixed Chinese and Malay or Indonesian heritage) and Eurasians.

The main Tanjong Katong Road extends from Sims Avenue to Tanjong Katong Road South, where Tanjong Katong Flyover connects to East Coast Parkway.

Today, this Peranakan enclave in the east of Singapore is synonymous with quaint stores and eateries selling famous dishes, particularly laksa.