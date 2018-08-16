Pretty creatures made of plastic

Colourful coral and neon anemones highlight the beauty that exists beneath the waves, but these specimens also remind people of the dangers facing marine life, for they are made of plastic. Titled Plastic Ocean, the display is part of Keppel Club's Earth Week 2018 Exhibition, and aims to encourage the public to appreciate and respect marine life through simple changes, like using less plastic. This year's indoor landscape exhibition draws inspiration from fantasy trilogy The Lord Of The Rings, to drive home environmental messages, and is made from completely recycled materials. As imagined by Keppel Club, the main exhibit will see visitors walking in the footsteps of hobbit Frodo Baggins, who taught self-sustainability to the villages he passed by. In addition to the ocean display, the exhibition will also feature scenes such as magical grottoes, a dark forest, and even a traditional Singaporean kampung. It opens at 2pm on Saturday at the Keppel Hall in Keppel Club, 10 Bukit Chermin Road, and will last until Aug 31. As part of the Earth Week activities, Keppel Club will conduct nature walks and organise workshops to spread the sustainability message to schools and corporate and community partners. Entry is free to the exhibition, which opens between 9am and 5pm daily.