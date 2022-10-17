Pretending to be a woman, he cheated men by offering sexual services for money

SINGAPORE - He pretended to be a woman and posted naked videos on social media, convincing men to pay him to meet up for sexual services.

After he received the money, he gave excuses to break off appointments, even claiming on one occasion that he had a sexually transmitted disease.

On Monday, Lim Sin Yi, 23, pleaded guilty in court to four charges of cheating.

Lim’s scam started in June 2021 when he pretended to be a woman and posted an advertisement on his Twitter account listing several naked videos. It was not stated in court documents where Lim got the videos from.

He wrote in the advertisement that in exchange for $500, he would sell all the videos and arrange for a “meet-up” to provide sexual services.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia said Lim also uploaded several other pictures showing the female body, including naked ones, on his Twitter account.

The accused admitted during investigations that he was “posing as a seductive female”, added DPP Ngia.

Three victims fell for Lim’s advertisement, including two who each transferred $500 to him.

The victims cannot be named because of a gag order to protect their identities.

After paying $500, one victim repeatedly messaged Lim on Twitter to ask for the meeting that had been promised, and each time, the accused would give various excuses and say he was unavailable, said DPP Ngia.

Lim, posing as a woman, also said he had a sexually transmitted disease and needed time to recover while being treated with antibiotics.

About a month later, the victim again messaged Lim on Twitter to ask for the meeting details and transferred $30 for a video. He realised he had been cheated when his messages with Lim on Twitter were deleted.

That same month, another victim saw the advertisement and transferred $300 to Lim as a deposit to meet for sex, with the remaining $200 to be paid later.

To further his deception, Lim provided the victim with a random address in Ang Mo Kio he had pulled up from Google.