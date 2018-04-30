Press on with productivity efforts: Josephine Teo

Incoming Manpower Minister Josephine Teo urged the Government, employers and unions - to press on with helping businesses transform and workers adapt, in her inaugural May Day message.

Productivity growth last year, at 4.5 per cent, surpassed workforce growth, but the gains remain uneven and are not pervasive enough across all sectors, she said.

"This will impact the sustainability of wage growth in the medium to long term," she added.

"At the same time, businesses and jobs continue to be disrupted and workers are being challenged to keep pace with changing skills requirements."

Mrs Teo, who is Second Minister for Manpower, said tripartite partners should work together to help maintain a business climate which creates new jobs and investment opportunities, and provide training for Singaporean workers to acquire skills that are relevant to industries of the future.

She takes over from outgoing Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say tomorrow.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS