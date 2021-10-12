President's Star Charity show raises over $10m

More than $10 million in donations was raised at the end of the President's Star Charity show on Sunday evening.

The event saw local artistes and youth performers take to the stage in support of a more digitally inclusive society in Singapore.

Themed "Love Connects", the show raised proceeds for 93 community organisations backed by the President's Challenge, including Care Corner Seniors Services and the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore.

President Halimah Yacob, who was guest of honour at the event, said the pandemic has accelerated the need for Singaporeans to transition to a "digital-first" way of life and work.

"The President's Challenge is supporting efforts to empower vulnerable groups with digital tools, skills and connectivity, for them to remain socially and economically active," she said.

Madam Halimah urged Singaporeans to participate in building a "cohesive and compassionate society" through the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

Readers can donate to the President's Star Charity until Sunday.

More information is available at mediacorp.sg/psc2021 and giving. sg/psc2021

Malavika Menon