Presidents of S'pore, Indonesia reaffirm ties

President Halimah Yacob and Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaffirmed the longstanding and excellent relations between their two countries when they met yesterday.

Madam Halimah and Mr Joko welcomed the efforts by both governments to strengthen ties across all sectors, including trade and investments, human resource development, tourism, education and culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Mr Joko also welcomed Madam Halimah's visit to Indonesia next year, the statement added.

The heads of state met at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in Clementi, where Madam Halimah was attending the opening convocation ceremony in her capacity as patron of the university.

Mr Joko was there to witness his younger son Kaesang Pangarep's graduation from SUSS.

Mr Joko also attended the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday, when he met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Both leaders took stock of the robust bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to enhance it during Mr Joko's second term.

In a Facebook post after the ceremony, Madam Halimah said she congratulated Mr Joko on his son's graduation and award for entrepreneurship.

"We spoke about ways to enhance people-to-people exchanges and strengthen collaboration in human resource development," she added.

Jolene Ang