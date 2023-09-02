Presidential Election 2023: Top stories from Polling Day

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tharman pledges to build ‘future of optimism, solidarity’ as president
“I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans for the views they’ve expressed,” he said.
Landslide 70.4 per cent victory for president-elect Tharman
PM Lee congratulates Tharman on winning presidency by ‘decisive margin’
The prime minister added he has every confidence Mr Tharman will carry out duties “with distinction”.
Recap: Singapore Presidential Election 2023
In Pictures: Opening of polling stations, long queues and early voters
Scenes from Polling Day as Singaporeans voted to elect the country’s ninth president.
Bedridden nursing home residents vote from beds for first time
Voting a smooth and organised process, say Singaporeans overseas
More than 6,600 overseas voters were registered, including about 3,400 who decided to vote by post.