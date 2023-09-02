Presidential Election 2023: Top stories from Polling Day

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Tharman pledges to build ‘future of optimism, solidarity’ as president

“I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans for the views they’ve expressed,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Landslide 70.4 per cent victory for president-elect Tharman

His supporters erupted into loud cheers once the sample count result was in.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee congratulates Tharman on winning presidency by ‘decisive margin’

The prime minister added he has every confidence Mr Tharman will carry out duties “with distinction”.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Recap: Singapore Presidential Election 2023

Here are the highlights from Polling Day.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: Opening of polling stations, long queues and early voters

Scenes from Polling Day as Singaporeans voted to elect the country’s ninth president.

READ MORE HERE

Bedridden nursing home residents vote from beds for first time

Polling stations were set up at 31 nursing homes.

READ MORE HERE

Voting a smooth and organised process, say Singaporeans overseas

More than 6,600 overseas voters were registered, including about 3,400 who decided to vote by post.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top