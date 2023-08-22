Tan Kin Lian calls on Singaporeans to elect a ‘truly independent’ president

SINGAPORE - Second-time presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian called on Singaporeans to support him, and said he will use the influence of the President’s Office to make life better for the people.

“I want to give the people of Singapore the chance to vote for a president who is truly independent of the ruling government,” he said in his two-minute thank-you speech at the People’s Association (PA) headquarters on Tuesday, after his successful nomination.

“If I am elected, I will carry out my duties, as set out in the Constitution, diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability.”

The former NTUC Income chief executive said these duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.

“I ask for your support so that I can do my best for the people,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Mr Tan reiterated that his Facebook posts on “pretty girls” were seen as harmless by most people, and that they have become an issue in recent days because of a smear campaign against him by the ruling party.

“They are most likely coming from my competitors,” he said.

He added: “These smears, of course, come from one political party.

“And I said (to) that political party: You are in power. You want to ask people to unite. You want to ask people to trust the government. Is this the way to behave? Isn’t there a better way to engage people?”