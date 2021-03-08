President visits galleries on S'pore women's contributions

President Halimah Yacob yesterday visited the National Museum of Singapore, where she toured exhibitions on the significant contributions made by Singaporean women over the years ahead of International Women's Day today.

"To celebrate women's achievements over the decades, the galleries look back to the period when women began to occupy more visible public roles previously dominated by men, in response to changes in society and increasing opportunities available to them," said Madam Halimah in a Facebook post.

She visited two of the museum's permanent galleries, Modern Colony and Goh Seng Choo, which showcase the progress made by Singaporean women in society, and watched a performance by an all-women ensemble from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

Modern Colony explores how affluent Straits-born and migrant Chinese women carved out distinctive identities for themselves during the 1920s and 1930s.

With these identities came new trends and ideas that shaped modern Singapore society, said Madam Halimah.

Some of these women eventually made important contributions in areas such as education and charity, and helped improve women's welfare at the time.

Goh Seng Choo houses A Voyage Of Love And Longing, an exhibition which showcases the role of women in sea voyages.

Madam Halimah noted that the theme of this year's International Women's Day is a call for women to challenge gender inequality.

"We hope to see greater support for gender equality and encouraging conversations on the changing roles of women in society."

Ang Qing