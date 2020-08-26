President visits addiction recovery centre

President Halimah Yacob speaking with Ms Marla Bendini, 34, a participant of the RiSE (Recovery and Integration into Society through Employment) programme, and Mr Afandi Ahmad, 45, a recovery guide at We Care Community Services (WCCS), during her visit to WCCS at Kembangan-Chai Chee Community Hub yesterday.

The community-based addiction recovery centre uses technology to continue providing educational programmes and therapy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Halimah said it was important to continue to support such essential treatment and services for vulnerable groups so they can reintegrate effectively into society.

The RiSE programme is supported by the President's Challenge under the Empowering for Life Fund.