President urges students to speak up on key issues

Students should speak up and contribute to national discussions on key issues such as women's rights, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday. They should also take opportunities to give feedback on and influence policies, she said.

"You can put up proposals to the relevant ministries or relevant ministers. I'm sure they will get back to you because the voices of youth are very much needed nowadays."

She was speaking to a group of 27 student leaders from Singapore's institutes of higher learning at a dialogue held at the Istana.

Madam Halimah later broke fast with them with a meal of nasi kuning (turmeric rice) and assorted side dishes.

The participants were from student councils or student development and outreach groups, as well as various Malay/Muslim interest groups in Singapore's 12 public institutes of higher learning. These institutes comprise the six universities, five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

Madam Halimah said that students should organise and put together recommendations to policymakers, adding that there are more avenues for doing this than before - for example, White Papers, engagement sessions and even social media.

She referenced the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, which was endorsed by Parliament earlier this month.

"There is no such thing as control or domination over wisdom. Everybody has a right to articulate how they want their lives to change," said Madam Halimah.

She was replying to a question from a student on what platforms are available for Malay/Muslim student leaders to offer their ideas.

The dialogue was held under Chatham House rules, which allow the reporting of what was said but not who said it. The dialogue's format is meant to foster candour and confidentiality.

Students asked questions and offered their views on topics such as facing stereotypes against the Malay/Muslim community, leadership renewal and getting Singaporeans interested in their heritage and culture.

Madam Halimah told the students that they should focus on their strengths and display resilience.

Drawing on her experience in various leadership positions in government, trade unions and the International Labour Organisation, she said students should not shortchange themselves, whatever their ethnicity or gender.

"We must start from a point of not having an inferiority complex," she said.

Asked how the students could encourage their peers to step up and serve in leadership positions, Madam Halimah said renewal is a perennial problem that will require strong role-modelling.

She said: "If they look at you and see that you are doing good work, I think that helps a great deal."