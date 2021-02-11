President urges S'poreans to get vaccine in CNY message

The response to Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination effort has been encouraging but could be better, President Halimah Yacob said as she urged all Singaporeans to get vaccinated against the virus.

In a Chinese New Year message yesterday, she said Singapore is entering the Year of the Ox with a greater sense of hope and optimism because a Covid-19 vaccine is now available.

"However, having the vaccine is only one part of the equation. What is of equal importance is to make sure that everyone is vaccinated," she said.

"The response has been encouraging but we can do even better. So, please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Even with a vaccine, it will still be important to continue practising safe distancing as it will take some time to develop immunity, the President said.

"The faster we resolve this health crisis, the quicker we will recover economically. Everyone has a part to play."

Madam Halimah said she understood how difficult it will be to celebrate Chinese New Year this year with the various restrictions in place due to the coronavirus, but added that she hoped Singaporeans will still be able to spend time meaningfully with their loved ones.

"One Chinese tradition which I really like is the reunion dinner, usually held on the eve of the New Year," she said.

"It is an excellent opportunity to forgive, mend ties and celebrate as a family. It reminds us of the truly important things in life, not the daily hassles of work and the mundane tasks of taking care of various needs, but that we all are part of something wonderful called the family."

She also wished all Chinese Singaporeans a "very happy, peaceful and prosperous" Chinese New Year, adding: "Gong Xi Fa Cai!"