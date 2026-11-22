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President Tharman presents National Awards to over 400 people for ‘invaluable service’ to Singapore

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre left) presenting The Order of Temasek (With Distinction) to Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

SINGAPORE – Master potter Iskandar Jalil, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and former top civil servant Eddie Teo were among more than 400 people who were awarded National Day honours in a ceremony at ITE College Central on Nov 22.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who presented the awards, paid tribute to the recipients for their invaluable service and for using their abilities to work with others to improve the lives of people in Singapore, and create a resilient society.

In a Facebook post, he said: “I have had deep respect for Iskandar, for his unique mind and hand in shaping Singapore culture.”

Iskandar, 86, who received the Distinguished Service Order, has also dedicated his life to teaching and mentoring generations of ceramic artists, he added.

Menon, who received the Order of Temasek (With Distinction), led the judiciary with rigour during his tenure, and made justice more accessible to the public by simplifying procedures, said President Tharman.

Menon took the top job on the Bench 14 years ago in November 2012, and will step down as head of the judiciary on Feb 26, 2027.

“Through his judgments, speeches and writings, he made important contributions to legal thought on the rule of law and judicial ethics, strengthening Singapore’s jurisprudence and international standing,” said the President.

Menon, 64, also spearheaded a therapeutic justice approach in the Family Justice Courts and Youth Courts, and established the Singapore Judicial College to improve judicial education.

In his post, President Tharman said Teo, who also was awarded the Order of Temasek (With Distinction), made quiet but enduring contributions to Singapore over a long career in public service that spanned intelligence, security, defence and as head of the civil service.

“More recently, he provided calm and wise counsel as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers over seven years until he retired in June,” he added.

Teo, 76, began his career in 1970 with the Ministry of Defence’s Security and Intelligence Division, and became its director at age 31. He was later permanent secretary at several ministries. He retired in 2018 as Public Service Commission chief after nearly five decades in the public service.

President Tharman also paid tribute to Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan – who received The Distinguished Service Order – for making religious counselling a key plank in efforts to counter extremism and strengthen social cohesion.

Hassan, 66, helped set up the Religious Rehabilitation Group, and was also president of the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association or Pergas.

President Tharman said: “I thank the many individuals recognised at this year’s National Awards Investiture for their invaluable service. Each of them has used their abilities to work with others to improve life for our people, and create a resilient society.