President takes seniors on Istana garden tour

President Halimah Yacob meeting 81-year-old Marva Carmel Markose, a senior from Bishan East Community Club (CC), yesterday at the fourth run of the Garden Tours@Istana - an initiative to make the President's official residence more accessible to Singaporeans. Madam Halimah received a cheque donation of $100,000 for the President's Challenge from Adam Road Presbyterian Church which, in partnership with Bishan East CC, organises the Sunday Senior Special programme, an initiative to help seniors in the Bishan community make friends and stay active. The President took seniors from Bishan East CC and volunteer befrienders from the church on a tour of the grounds' tembusu trees as well as orchid and ginger gardens.