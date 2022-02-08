President of UN body meets S'pore leaders

Mr Abdulla Shahid, the president of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, called on President Halimah Yacob and met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday.

Mr Abdulla, who is also Maldives' Minister for Foreign Affairs, arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a two-day visit.

The leaders exchanged views on global issues, such as climate change, sustainable development and economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and agreed that multilateral cooperation is essential to overcome these challenges, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement last night.

Earlier yesterday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan hosted Mr Abdulla to breakfast and reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to multilateralism and the invaluable role of the United Nations.

He expressed support for Mr Abdulla's Presidency of Hope agenda for the UN and his plans to convene a high-level event to mark the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) in April.

Unclos is an international agreement that establishes a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Abdulla also reaffirmed Unclos as an integral part of the rules-based international order.

On Sunday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu accompanied Mr Abdulla on a visit to Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay. He was briefed on Singapore's policies on water and sustainable development and met youth leaders involved in sustainability initiatives.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PM Lee said: "Singapore is committed to supporting the UN, which is an essential part of the rules-based multilateral system that we depend on as a small and open country.

"We look forward to more opportunities to help advance multilateral solutions to the growing global challenges facing us."