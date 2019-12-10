President joins in birthday celebrations for nursing home residents

Residents of the dementia ward of Grace Lodge, a nursing home for seniors, had a special guest for their birthday celebrations last Saturday. President Halimah Yacob attended the event, accompanied by Venerable Kuan Yan, president of Singapore Buddhist Welfare Services.

Madam Ong Geok Kim (centre), who was celebrating her 90th birthday, was among nine residents born in December.

Madam Halimah last Saturday also launched Fu Hui Link, an integrated community hub in Sengkang set up by Singapore Buddhist Welfare Services. The nursing home is located inside the hub, which offers services that cater for both the young and the old.

There is a traditional Chinese medicine clinic, an after-school care centre and a centre offering early childhood education and infant care services. The latest addition to the hub is the Fu Hui Golden Care Centre, a senior daycare and active rehabilitation centre for seniors, including those with dementia, which began operations in October.