President Halimah Yacob visits Young Heroes Cancer Care Centre by Ain Society

SINGAPORE - Madam Azleen Khamis' daughter Asfa was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was two.

It was a traumatic period for Madam Azleen, 36, as she suffered a miscarriage the day after Asfa's diagnosis.

"The first six months was a nightmare, a dream you couldn't wake up from or anything," the teacher said. "That was hard for us."

Overwhelmed by events, she needed emotional support.

Her mother-in-law introduced her to Ain Society, a registered charity providing cancer care services to patients and their families.

She received financial support and joined a support group from the charity.

Ain Society revamped a centre in Eunos - Young Heroes Cancer Care Centre - earlier this year before the circuit breaker to cater to their younger cancer patients.

The centre hosts activities like art therapy sessions, piano lessons and counselling among others.

President Halimah Yacob visited the revamped centre on Tuesday (Dec 8) to interact with some young patients and learn more about the centre.

While there, she attended the launch of Ain Society's 20th anniversary electronic book, which records the organisation's milestones.

The President also awarded certificates of commendation to eight beneficiaries for their fighting spirit in battling cancer amid the pandemic.

Currently, the centre operates with Covid-19 precautions in place - a maximum of 50 people are allowed at any time, and all visitors and staff have to practise safe distancing.

Madam Azleen recounted how her daughter attended virtual art therapy sessions during the circuit breaker.

Currently, Asfa - whose cancer is in remission - is able to attend piano lessons every Tuesday, and aims to take a piano examination within the next year.

Chief executive of Ain Society Haji Md Yusof Ismail said it plans to open care centres in the west, to make their services more accessible to residents in those areas.

The organisation is prepared to set aside $150,000 to help their cancer patients pay for treatment and basic necessities amid the pandemic, he added.