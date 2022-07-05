President Halimah Yacob tests positive for Covid-19

President Halimah Yacob has tested positive for Covid-19, and is down with mild flu-like symptoms.

Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post yesterday: "Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week."

In view of her positive test, The Boys' Brigade - The President's Award Presentation Ceremony, which was originally scheduled for today, has been postponed. A new date has yet to be arranged.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, 53, also said in a post yesterday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"All good things must come to an end. My Covid-free days are over," Mr Tan wrote in his Facebook post.

He took an antigen rapid test before yesterday's parliamentary sitting and it came back positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting.

Writing in his post, Speaker Tan said: "Had felt a little flu-ish, tested negative, and felt that I was on the mend. So far so good. Hope the symptoms would be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it's your turn to do so. Please do remind our seniors to take them!"

He also apologised for having to miss his Meet-the-People session yesterday evening as well as events and appointments over the next few days.

It was also revealed in Parliament yesterday that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, 52, was down with Covid-19.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan requested the deferment of some parliamentary questions to today or to the sitting in August if Mr Tong tests positive today.