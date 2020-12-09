President Halimah Yacob honours top-performing Girl Guides and Scouts

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Dec 9) conferred the 2020 President's Guide Award on five Girl Guides, and President's Scout Award on 21 Venture Scouts.

The award ceremony was held at the Istana.

These awards are the highest honours bestowed on Singapore's outstanding Girl Guides and Venture Scouts, in recognition of their all-round performance, service to the community, and dedication to their respective movements.

This year, the winners demonstrated extraordinary leadership and left an impact on the community amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janel Ng Jia Yu, 16, company leader of Singapore Chinese Girls' School Girl Guides was among the winners.

Her accomplishments include 20 hours of service by volunteering at Willing Hearts and Lions Befrienders. She participated in the packing and distribution of food items to the needy and hosted activities for the elderly.

"I hope to inspire younger guides, I wanted to show them that if they aim high enough, they can achieve anything," said Janel.

Another winner Ms Abby Yap Qi Qi, 20, felt relieved that her years of service to Venture Scouts had been recognised at such a level.

The student at the Singapore Institute of Management aimed to give the ageing population meaningful day-to-day experiences and to support the less fortunate.

She led a group of volunteers to carry out activities like spring cleaning and interacting with the elderly at St John's Home For Elderly Persons.

Mr Siauw Yu Chuan, 18, from the Catholic High Scout Group recounted his experience of the Pioneer Exploration Hike he completed in April 2019. The 70km hike took place in Singapore and lasted two days.

He experienced cramps at the 20km mark, but was able to press on with constant support and motivation from his companion.

He learnt the importance of gratitude and perseverance through this journey.

The three winners plan to continue contributing to their juniors and run projects that will improve the community.