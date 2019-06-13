President Halimah Yacob congratulates new Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in letter

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has written to Kazakhstan's new President, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to congratulate him on his recent election victory on behalf of the people of Singapore.

"Your convincing victory reflects the trust and confidence placed by many Kazakh citizens in your political experience and capable leadership," Madam Halimah wrote in the letter dated June 13, which was made public in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Singapore President said that Singapore and Kazakhstan have always worked well together in many areas, given the two nations' common goals for development and the similar challenges they faced.

"I remember fondly my visit to Kazakhstan when I was Speaker of Parliament and the great hospitality extended to me and my delegation by the government and people of Kazakhstan," she wrote.

"As you take the helm of your country and steer its future development, I am confident that you will be able to bring Kazakhstan to even greater progress and prosperity," she added.

"I wish you the very best for your term ahead and look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Singapore and Kazakhstan," wrote Madam Halimah.

Mr Tokayev, 66, won 71 per cent of the vote in the election on Sunday and secured a five-year term.