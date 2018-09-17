President Halimah to make working visit to Malaysia from Sept 18 to 19

President Halimah Yacob will make a two-day working visit to Kuala Lumpur from Tuesday (Sept 18).

Madam Halimah will be hosted to tea by Malaysia's King, Sultan Muhammad V, said a statement from the President's Office on Monday (Sept 17).

She will meet the Singaporean community in Kuala Lumpur at a reception hosted by the Singapore High Commission.

The President will also attend an inter-university golf tournament between the University of Malaya (UM) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), in her capacity as the chancellor of NUS. She was invited by the chancellor of UM Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is the Sultan of Perak.

The annual tournament has been held since 1968, with each university taking turns to host the tournament.

Madam Halimah will be accompanied by Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President's Office and NUS.

During her absence, Mr J Y Pillay, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the functions of the office of President.