President Halimah to make state visits to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

President Halimah Yacob will make the first state visit by a Singapore leader to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Tuesday to Friday, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Before that, she will be visiting Kuwait from today to tomorrow, at the invitation of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. It is the second state visit by a Singapore leader to Kuwait, after the late President S R Nathan made a trip in 2008.

This will be Madam Halimah's first visit to the Middle East in her capacity as President of Singapore. In her absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will act as President.

Madam Halimah will call on Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah, who will host a lunch banquet for her. She will also have meetings with several senior Kuwaiti leaders.

Also on her Kuwait schedule is a visit to the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre, and a meeting with Singaporean students studying there. Since 1980, Kuwait's Ministry of Education has been granting scholarships to Singaporean students to study at Al Mahad Al Dini High School.

In Saudi Arabia, President Halimah will call on King Salman, who will host a lunch banquet in her honour. She will meet separately Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and other senior Saudi leaders.

She will also attend a reception with Singaporeans based in Saudi Arabia, and visit historical, cultural and religious sites in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.

A business delegation organised by the Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore will also be visiting Saudi Arabia in conjunction with the state visit.

The delegation will explore Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 opportunities, especially in information technology and infrastructure. Vision 2030 is a Saudi reform programme to develop its education, healthcare, infrastructure, recreation and tourism sectors, and to prepare its economy for a post-oil era.

Madam Halimah will meet the delegation to discuss Saudi Arabia's market opportunities.

Accompanying her will be her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee; Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs; Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon; and MPs Foo Mee Har and Joan Pereira.

Yesterday, Madam Halimah was the guest of honour at the launch of an exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore.

The exhibition, a collaboration with the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame, celebrates the lives and contributions of women in Singapore since independence.