President Halimah thanks NTUC for fostering tripartism to help S'poreans

President Halimah Yacob met 15 leaders from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) central committee at the Istana yesterday to discuss challenges faced by both employers and workers.

Calling the discussion candid and wide-ranging, President Halimah wrote on Facebook after the lunch meeting to thank NTUC for its continued efforts in fostering strong tripartism in Singapore and said she hopes to see more young people joining the union.

Among the NTUC central committee members present for the lunch were its vice-president and Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab, Women's Committee chair K. Thanaletchimi, and deputy secretaries-general Cham Hui Fong and Heng Chee How, who is also a Labour MP.

Workers and employers are understandably worried about the rising cost of living and deteriorating economic outlook, she said.

"Amid these challenges, I am glad that the union has rolled out many different schemes through the NTUC Care Fund to support our workers," she added.

Singapore's unique system of tripartism has seen the unions work closely with employers and the Government so that industrial relations are harmonious and employment practices are fair, President Halimah noted.

In this way, the Republic ensures workers' rights and welfare are protected while building a stronger economy together.

Schemes like the NTUC Care Fund (e-Vouchers) provide lower-income union members with financial help to defray the cost of basic necessities and their children's school expenses, such as textbooks, assessment books, and uniforms.

Last year, NTUC raised $8 million as part of the NTUC-U Care Fund to help union members and their families, which include 15,000 children.

A total of $5.5 million was set aside separately under the NTUC Care Fund (e-Vouchers) programme to provide 14,000 union members up to $100 in grocery e-vouchers each.

Families with school-going children were given an additional $100 e-voucher each per child.