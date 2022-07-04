President Halimah, Tan Chuan-Jin test positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has tested positive for Covid-19, and is down with mild flu-like symptoms.

Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday (July 4): “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.”

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also said in a post on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Confirm Tio. All good things must come to an end. My Covid-free days are over,” Mr Tan wrote in his Facebook post.

He tested before Monday’s parliamentary sitting and his Antigen Rapid Test (ART) came back positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting.

Mr Tan, 53, said in his post: “Had felt a little flu-ish, tested negative, and felt that I was on the mend. So far so good. Hope the symptoms would be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it’s your turn to do so. Please do remind our seniors to take them!”

Mr Tan also apologised for having to miss his Meet-the-People sessions on Monday evenings as well as events and appointments over the next few days.