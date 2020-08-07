President Halimah says in National Day message she is heartened by Singaporeans helping one another

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob delivered a National Day message on Friday (Aug 7), saying she hopes everyone is looking forward to this year's festivities, even if they are very different from the years before.

In a video posted on Facebook, she said Singapore's 55th birthday would have been a milestone and a cause for great celebration, if not for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

President Halimah noted the severe disruptions the coronavirus has caused, impacting every aspect of life, including healthcare and the economy, and work and social activities.

Noting that Singapore's progress as a nation over the years has been a strong buffer against the crisis, she said it has still taken "all our strength and resources to mount an emergency response to this global challenge".

Madam Halimah also thanked front-line workers for helping to stabilise the situation in Singapore, and said she was heartened by Singaporeans coming together and mobilising resources to help one another during this difficult period.

She warned that difficulties lie ahead for companies, workers and families, and said individual and collective efforts will be required to overcome these challenges.