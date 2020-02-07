President Halimah requests more help for vulnerable groups

President Halimah Yacob has personally requested that additional aid be given to vulnerable groups in Singapore to help protect them from the coronavirus.

They will receive hand sanitisers and face masks, and groups like Youth Corps Singapore will step up outreach efforts to raise awareness of how they can better protect themselves, Madam Halimah told reporters on the last day of her state visit to Indonesia yesterday.

This aid will come from the President's Challenge, a fund-raising effort to help the less fortunate and build a more caring society.

"I have asked my President's Challenge team to look at how to galvanise some of the resources (we have) in order for us to help to support some targeted groups," she said, adding that these groups would include the elderly.

Among the local transmission cases announced on Tuesday - where the patients had no recent travel history to Wuhan or China - was a 44-year-old Indonesian maid of an earlier confirmed case.

Madam Halimah noted that Indonesians were worried for the woman, and gave assurances that she is being given "the best medical care possible" in Singapore.

The Government is currently doing contact tracing of all the people whom she had contact with, the President added.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, was also discussed in President Halimah's meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin on Tuesday.

She noted that Mr Joko shared that the situation was a matter of concern for Indonesia as it affects tourism. Some of the businessmen she met who were running hotels also said they had seen cancellations.

Madam Halimah also noted that Singapore and Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation last year, which is a basis for cooperation and sharing of information that is important.

She added that it is understandable that Singaporeans are concerned about the escalating coronavirus situation and should take steps to be vigilant.

"The last thing we need to do is to panic. If we start panicking, it becomes very counterproductive," she said.

Instead, she urged everyone to do their part by practising good hygiene habits and taking care of their family by making sure they protect themselves too.

She also cautioned against misinformation that is being spread, and urged people to look to official and credible sources of information for updates on the situation.

