President Halimah, PM Lee, ministers express condolences

Singapore leaders have expressed their condolences over the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving a rally speech in Nara yesterday.

"As Japan's longest-serving prime minister, he will be remembered for his dedication to improving the lives of his fellow countrymen and women," wrote President Halimah Yacob in a Facebook post. "He served with distinction and honour."

She added: "Singapore and Japan share close ties. Our hearts are with our Japanese friends."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he received the news of Mr Abe's death with a heavy heart.

He had earlier called the shooting "a senseless act of violence".

PM Lee wrote: "This is a deeply shocking and distressing incident. I offer my sincere condolences to Mrs Abe Akie, Mr Abe's loved ones, and the people of Japan."

He also called Mr Abe a good friend of Singapore, recalling how they last met over lunch during a visit to Tokyo in May.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recalled how he was minister-in-attendance when Mr Abe visited Singapore in 2013.

"He had just started on his second term as PM, and I still remember his resolve and strength when he shared his plans to revive the Japanese economy," Mr Wong wrote.

"My deepest condolences to his family, and to the government and people of Japan on this tragic loss."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Mr Abe was a "long-time friend of Singapore".

"I remember him as a dedicated and transformative leader," he wrote. "My deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Abe and the people of Japan," he added.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean recalled how he first met Mr Abe when he was the acting secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party. "Deepest condolences to his family," said Mr Teo on Facebook.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam called the attack a "despicable murder", noting that the reaction the world over has been one of shock.

He wrote: "Who would have thought something like this could happen in Japan? And if it can happen in Japan, it can happen anywhere, including Singapore. Unfortunately, such acts will continue."

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Mr Abe was a leader with great vision and passion for transforming Japan in the face of many global challenges.

"I will remember a leader who made time for younger foreign visitors, generously shared strategic perspectives, and had a ready smile," he wrote on Facebook.