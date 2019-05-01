President Halimah, PM Lee Hsien Loong convey best wishes to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his ascension

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Japan Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday (May 1) with congratulatory messages on the monarch's ascension to the throne.

In her letter to the new Emperor, President Halimah expressed confidence that Japan will continue to prosper amid lasting peace and stability in the new Reiwa era, which she noted fittingly represents the hope that all Japanese people will achieve their aspirations.

She said both Singapore and Japan share excellent ties and that she is looking forward to "working closely with Your Majesty to continue deepening the relations between our two countries" in the years ahead.

"I wish you good health as well as every success in your new role, and hope to welcome Your Majesty and Her Majesty the Empress to Singapore soon," she added.

President Halimah also said Singaporeans appreciate the support of retired royal couple, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, for the strong friendship between the two countries, including their historic state visit to Singapore in 2006 to commemorate 40 years of diplomatic ties.

"Their Majesties the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita leave behind a cherished legacy of compassion, dedication to the people of Japan, and commitment to peace around the world," she added.

In his letter to Emperor Naruhito, PM Lee congratulated the monarch and said relations between Singapore and Japan are excellent, underpinned by many common interests, frequent high-level exchanges, robust economic links, and close people-to-people ties.

Related Story Japan's new emperor Naruhito to ascend Chrysanthemum Throne

"As we celebrate the auspicious dawn of your reign, I am confident that the relations between our two countries will reach even greater heights," he said.

"May the Japanese people achieve their aspirations of peace and unity in the new Reiwa era, as its name symbolises. I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you."