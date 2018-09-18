President Halimah on working visit to Malaysia

President Halimah Yacob is making a two-day working visit to Kuala Lumpur from today.

Madam Halimah will be hosted to tea by Malaysia's King, Sultan Muhammad V, said a statement from the President's Office yesterday. She will meet the Singaporean community in Kuala Lumpur at a reception hosted by the Singapore High Commission.

The President will also attend an inter-university golf tournament between the University of Malaya (UM) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), in her capacity as the chancellor of NUS. She was invited by UM chancellor Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, the Sultan of Perak. The annual tournament has been held since 1968, with each university taking turns to host the event.

Madam Halimah is accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, and Foreign Affairs Ministry, the President's Office and NUS officials. Council of Presidential Advisers chairman J. Y. Pillay will exercise the functions of the office of the President in her absence.