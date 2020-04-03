President Halimah meets aviation union leaders

President Halimah Yacob hosted lunch for union leaders from the aviation sector yesterday to find out how workers are coping amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has battered the sector. They adopted safe distancing at the meal and while taking the customary photo. With Madam Halimah in the front row are (from left) Mr Goviden Sathasivam, general secretary of the Singapore Airport Terminal Services Workers' Union; Mr Ong Hwee Liang, general secretary of the SIA Engineering Company Engineers and Executives Union; and Mr Ravichandran Pannirselvam of the Air Transport Executive Staff Union. In the back row are Mr Alan Tan and Mr Md Jamanludin Onn, president and general secretary respectively of the Singapore Airlines Staff Union. The sector employs over 190,000 workers and Madam Halimah said on Facebook that "it is crucial that we support them during this difficult period". Workers are worried, but also understand this is a global pandemic that has to be dealt with, she added. "It is a challenging time for our people and our economy," she said, noting the Government announced a second assistance package last week. "I hope that we will continue to work together as one people and support each other on this journey."