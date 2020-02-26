President Halimah makes police report over fake e-mail inviting recipients to dinner event with her

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Feb 26) said she has reported to the police a fake e-mail inviting recipients to a dinner event with herself, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Cabinet ministers.

She told her Facebook followers that the e-mail is a phishing hoax.

Those who receive the e-mail are told to download an invitation letter via content-sharing platform Sharepoint and to key in their e-mail password.

"I strongly urge all Singaporeans to remain vigilant against online exploits and scams, and to familiarise yourself with tell-tale signs of a phishing e-mail, so that we do not fall prey to these malicious cyber threats," she wrote.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

Earlier this year, MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling lodged a police report after the image of a doctored Chinese New Year banner she was in began circulating online.

The original banner had Ms Tin wishing residents "a happy and prosperous Lunar New Year" in English and Chinese, alongside a photo of her in a red-and-white outfit.

The culprit replaced the festive message and doctored Ms Tin's image to show her in revealing clothes.

Police investigations are ongoing.