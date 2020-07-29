NDP 2020: President Halimah lauds Covid-19 front-line workers, including 100 participating in mobile column

SINGAPORE - About 100 workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight and providing essential services will be part of the National Day Parade (NDP) mobile column this year as part of a special recognition of their contributions.

The mobile column - a drive-past of vehicles - also comprises participants from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force.

During an NDP mobile column rehearsal at Kranji Camp on Wednesday (July 29), President Halimah Yacob met some of the participants involved in the column on National Day, including 19 front-line and essential workers.

She was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and SAF officers.

The front-line and essential workers from sectors such as healthcare, essential industries and social service will travel along five routes in the heartland on Aug 9.

Organisers have said this will allow Singaporeans to cheer them on and encourage their efforts as the column makes its way around Singapore.

"This year's National Day is very special, the SAF together with the Home Team is continuing with the mobile column, going into the Housing Board heartlands, and also passing by areas of importance to Singaporeans," Madam Halimah said on Wednesday.

"There would also be a special component where we celebrate and recognise the contributions of our front-line people, those who have taken part in front-line work, their dedication, professionalism... I hope that we don't only celebrate them during National Day celebrations."