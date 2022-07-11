President Halimah joins in Hari Raya Haji prayers at mosque

President Halimah Yacob visited Yusof Ishak Mosque yesterday to join congregants for Hari Raya Haji prayers after recently recovering from Covid-19.

She tested positive for the virus on July 4, saying then that she experienced mild flu-like symptoms but was thankful to have been vaccinated and also received her booster shot.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah said she felt well and was happy to be able to join in the festivities at the mosque, which is in Woodlands.

She noted: "Muslims in Singapore and around the world commemorate Hari Raya Haji on the 10th day of the month of Zulhijjah, to mark the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

"On this day, we remind ourselves of the spirit of sacrifice and compassion."

Madam Halimah also wished those performing their haj a safe journey home and a meaningful day spent with their loved ones in Singapore.

Hari Raya Haji commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's trust in God, who had asked him to sacrifice his son. The boy's life was spared and a ram was slaughtered instead.

Muslims mark the day with prayers and the korban ritual, which involves slaughtering livestock and distributing meat to the poor.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ritual - as in the last two years - was performed in Australia instead, with the meat chilled and shipped over.