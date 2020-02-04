President Halimah in Indonesia on state visit

President Halimah Yacob, who arrived in Indonesia yesterday, was received in the capital Jakarta by Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

Today, she will be meeting President Joko Widodo, who will host a state banquet for her at the Istana in Bogor.

She will also meet other Indonesian leaders, as well as Indonesian and Singaporean business representatives. Madam Halimah, who will be in Indonesia till Thursday, will also be visiting Yogyakarta, a city that is rich in culture and heritage.

In a Facebook post on Monday, she said: "Singapore and Indonesia are close partners with a multi-faceted and deep relationship, spanning various spheres such as economic, cultural, security and people-to-people links."

She added that she looked forward to reaffirming the close bilateral ties between the two countries.