President Halimah highlights significance of haj pilgrimage

Hari Raya Aidiladha, or Hari Raya Haji, as it is commonly known here, is a significant day for Muslims, especially those who have performed their haj rituals in Mecca, President Halimah Yacob said in a Facebook post yesterday. Muslims in Singapore celebrate the festival today.

"For Muslims, the pilgrimage is an obligation to be performed at least once in a lifetime. It is usually undertaken after months of thorough preparation and understanding of the religious rituals, and to strengthen one spiritually to undertake the journey," Madam Halimah, 67, said.

She said that performing the pilgrimage for the first time is an unforgettable experience.

She added: "The sheer experience of performing religious acts side by side with people from every corner of the earth, of different colour, accent and culture, united by only their devotion to their faith, is beyond description."

She said Muslims performing the pilgrimage are obliged to dress very simply in white with no adornments. "Class, social status, wealth, race or nationality, superficial definitions that often divide humans in their daily interactions, do not matter. How terribly humbling," she added.

In her post, President Halimah also said in Malay that while many Muslims perform the korban sacrifice yearly - the practice usually entails livestock being slaughtered in mosques across Singapore - it could not be done this year due to Covid-19.

The ritual was performed in Australia instead, and frozen korban meat will be brought in for Muslims here.

Madam Halimah said she hopes that when the situation improves in Singapore, mosques will be able to resume this ritual.

"I wish all our pilgrims a safe journey back to Singapore. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha," she added.

Madam Halimah had tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday. She said on Facebook last week that she was down with mild flu-like symptoms but was thankful to have been vaccinated and boosted.

On Friday, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said all 900 pilgrims from Singapore arrived safely in Arafah, Saudi Arabia, for the most important ritual of the haj pilgrimage.

They include 30 pilgrims who were found to be Covid-19-positive, added the minister, who is leading this year's haj delegation.

The Saudi authorities allowed them to proceed as they had either recovered or had only mild symptoms, Mr Masagos said.