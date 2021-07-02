President Halimah attends scaled-down SAF Day Parade

President Halimah Yacob was the reviewing officer at the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day Parade yesterday at Safti Military Institute in Jurong West.

SAF Day pays tribute to all servicemen and women who play a part in making Singapore safe.

The parade was scaled down compared with previous years', with just 350 participants - all of whom were fully vaccinated.

The President presented the State Colours to this year's Best Combat Unit, the 1st Commando Battalion.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen has said that the SAF will treat Covid-19 as a daily reality, instead of dealing with it as an epidemic.

The parade marks a "resumption to activities but in the new normal with reduced numbers", he said in a Facebook post yesterday.