Preparing for next wave: How the situation has been evolving

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned on Thursday that Singapore ought to be prepared for the next Covid-19 wave next month or in August, especially as more Singaporeans travel abroad and new sub-variants continue to spread globally.

The Straits Times answers questions on the Covid-19 situation.

Q How many variants or sub-variants have there been since Omicron emerged in December last year, and how different are they?

A Singapore reported its first local Omicron case in December last year. Omicron has since spread rapidly, and this has given the variant many opportunities to mutate and acquire specific mutations of its own. Some of these sub-variants include BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5.

There have been sub-variants of earlier versions of the virus such as the Delta variant.

However, Omicron has overtaken these, most likely due to its increased transmissibility.

Currently, these new sub-variants look similar to the early Omicron sub-variants, although there are some added mutations which give them a growth advantage.

Coronaviruses will evolve constantly, so this process of discovering new variants will be never-ending, even after Covid-19 becomes truly endemic, experts have said.

Q Do vaccines protect against an Omicron infection?

A Being fully vaccinated with a booster shot provides strong protection against infection with Omicron, at least in the short term. But this may become less effective over time, although there is still strong protection against serious illness if infected.

Q How many Covid-19 waves has Singapore seen since 2020?

A So far, Singapore has experienced two large waves that impacted the community. The first wave at the end of last year was fuelled mainly by the Delta variant, while the second huge wave around February this year was driven by the Omicron variant.

Q What has been the trend on severe illnesses and deaths since end-April, when Singapore relaxed most of its Covid-19 measures?

A The number of people in hospital for Covid-19 has generally held steady, below 300. The number of patients who require oxygen supplementation has also seen only slight fluctuations, generally below 50.

The number of patients in intensive care units - generally below 15 - has also been low despite the easing of measures.

The daily number of people who have died has been in the single digits.

Q What are the current protocols if one catches Covid-19?

A There are three protocols.

Protocol 1 is for those who feel unwell. You should see a doctor. If you test positive, you will either be placed on the home recovery programme by default or, if your home environment is not suitable, you can recover at appropriate care facilities.

Protocol 2 is for those who are well but have tested positive for Covid-19. You should self-isolate at home for at least 72 hours and take an antigen rapid test (ART).

If you become unwell at any time, such as with high fever or breathlessness, see a doctor.

Protocol 3 is for those who have been identified as a close contact of an infected person. You should exercise social responsibility by taking an ART.

If you test negative, continue with normal activities for the day. Otherwise, follow protocol 2.

Q Is the Government still paying for Covid-19 treatment?

A The Government is currently footing the full Covid-19 medical bills of all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, other than for those who test positive soon after returning from overseas travel.

However, for Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice, there will be charges. Covid-19 medical bills for those who are ineligible for vaccination will still be fully paid for by the Government.

Covid-19 patients who choose to be unvaccinated may still tap regular healthcare financing arrangements such as government subsidies and MediShield Life to pay their bills, where applicable.

Clara Chong