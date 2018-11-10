Pre-schoolers in a healthy groove

Around 650 pre-school children exercising at the launch of the Health Promotion Board's latest children's physical activity music video yesterday. Titled Korang Ok?, the music video features exercises to build up gross motor skills. It will be part of the board's physical activity resources to assist pre-schools in meeting the mandated minimum daily gross motor development time. Since Jan 1, the Early Childhood Development Agency has required pre-schools with full-day programmes to have a minimum of one hour of daily physical activity. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin graced the event at the Jurong Town Hall Auditorium.