Pre-school turns Zoom class into celebration

Pupils did not get to experience the customary Hari Raya festivities in school this year, but some pre-schools did not let the circuit breaker get in the way of marking the occasion.

The Little Skool-House pre-school at Downtown East turned its daily Zoom class for its 100 children on Friday into a Hari Raya celebration.

English language teacher Adeline New, 28, said: "Previously, parents would be invited into school to set up stations for dance or artwork."

"Since the children are all home this year, I thought we could get some of them to share with their friends how they are celebrating Hari Raya," she added.

For Ms New's Kindergarten 2 class, two boys and a girl, wearing traditional baju attire, did a show-and-tell segment as part of the 45-minute Zoom session.

They even answered their classmates' questions with the help of their parents, who were next to them.

One of the children, Muhammad Aaryan, six, showed a video clip of him and his siblings dressed up in their ethnic outfits, preparing home decorations and eating delicacies.

Said Ms New: "One child asked why the packets were green instead of red, like the ones during Chinese New Year. A child asked about the names of the clothes his friend was wearing, and another asked how Aaryan made the cornflake cookies in his video."

The online session ended with Ms New telling a story about Hari Raya customs, such as visiting family and house cleaning.

Aaryan's mother, Ms Nurul Ain Mohd Sidik, 36, said she appreciated the effort made by the teachers to celebrate Hari Raya.

"It's a unique experience this year and we got to produce the video together as a family," said the customer service officer, who has two other children, a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

She added: "We have planned video calls for the first day already with family members to share what we're doing and eating. The mood is still there, it's just that we can't go to each other's homes."