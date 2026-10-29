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Pre-school principals make art as part of new programme for mental well-being

Noor Linda, centre principal of PCF Sparkletots at Jurong Central Block 404 (CC), was among the first batch of participants in the programme.

SINGAPORE – Representatives from different pre-schools are using diverse materials such as cotton balls, streamers and crayons to create works of self-expression.

But they are not children – they are early childhood educators taking part in the inaugural session of a new art therapy programme launched to support the mental well-being of pre-school leaders here.

Unveiled on Oct 29 at *Scape , the pilot programme is targeted at principals of pre-school operators PCF Sparkletots Preschool, Skool4kids, and M.Y World Preschool.

Noor Linda, 59, centre principal of PCF Sparkletots at Jurong Central Block 404 (CC), was among the first batch of participants in the programme.

She drew a tree with a flourishing garden to symbolise how she, as the tree, has a mutually supportive relationship with her pre-school teachers and students.

Another participant at the inaugural workshop was Thilaga Piireasamy, centre principal for PCF Sparkletots Preschool located at Paya Lebar Block 125.

She said: “Art therapy sessions like this go beyond just the physical act of art-making, when we do it with others who share the same challenges, we tend to open up and exchange our experiences”.

The initiative is the brainchild of PAP’s Mental Health Group (PAPMHG), the PAP Community Foundation (PAPCF) and the Art Therapists Association (Singapore) (ATAS). It seeks to promote mental well-being across the early childhood sector here, said a PAPCF spokesperson.

During the two-hour workshop led by art therapists from ATAS, pre-school principals learn to use their creative expression to reduce physiological stress, foster self-expression, and improve emotional regulation.

“Clinical studies show that hands-on art-making lowers cortisol levels and promotes a relaxed mental state, regardless of the participant’s artistic skill,” the spokesperson said.

Over a year, the programme will support more than 400 centre principals .

There are plans to expand the programme to other pre-school operators and also extend it to frontline teachers and support staff.

Junainah Haron, principal of PCF Sparkletots Preschool located at Tampines Central Block 725, said she intends to encourage teachers from her centre to attend such art therapy sessions.

The struggles of early childhood industry staff have changed greatly from some years ago, the 56-year-old said. The dynamics between child and teacher, and between parent and teacher pose different challenges now, so “it is nice to have sessions like this to ease our minds”, she added.

The biggest challenge pre-school staff face is time management, Piireasamy said.

Initiatives like having protected time for teachers to do their work, helps them manage their time and prevents them from having to bring work home, the 53-year-old said.

Thilaga Piireasamy (left) and Junainah Haron at the inaugural session of the new art therapy programme on Oct 29. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Earlier in October, it was announced that all full-time pre-school teachers will get at least two hours of non-teaching time every week from November 2027, to carry out duties such as planning their lessons and preparing resources.

The requirement is part of the Early Childhood Development Agency’s efforts to improve working conditions for pre-school teachers.

Piireasamy said that support for teachers should not stop there. “Personally, from the moment I wake up in the morning, I am already thinking about work,” she said.

Workload was the top factor that pre-school educators said impacted their well-being, according to a survey initially released in August.

At the launch of the art therapy programme, Edward Chia, organising chairman of the initiative , council treasurer of PCF and member of the PAPMHG, said the programme targets school principals first in hopes that they will see its benefits and eventually encourage and train teachers at their centre to engage in such art therapy initiatives.

“The role of a pre-school teacher can be stressful, overwhelming, and we need to take practical steps to support their well-being,” he said.